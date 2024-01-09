West Bengal: In-charge ED director reaches Kolkata in wake of attacks on agency teams

Kolkata: In-charge ED Director Rahul Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the search teams of the central probe agency in West Bengal, official sources said Tuesday.

Navin visited the agency’s office at CGO complex in Salt Lake area just before noon for a meeting with his officials. The director was provided an armed escort of the CRPF.

An officer of the probe agency told PTI that “The head of the ED will chair a meeting regarding the attack. Discussions will also be held on the progress of others investigations

