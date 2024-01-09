Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq Granted Permission to Travel to New Delhi

Srinagar: In a notable development, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, the president of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, has been granted permission by state authorities to travel to New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz conveyed the personal nature of his visit, following which the authorities accorded him the necessary clearance. This move comes in the backdrop of repeated house detentions, particularly on Fridays, despite his release from such confinement in September 2023.

The statement further indicated that Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq is expected to return to Srinagar in a couple of weeks. This development has drawn attention, given the recurring restrictions placed on his movements, emphasizing the evolving dynamics of his engagements and interactions at the national level.

