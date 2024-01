JAMMU: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met with party leaders here as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation at the grassroot level in Jammu region.

The former chief minister is on a two-day visit to the city.

“She held a meeting with leaders here and reviewed party activities. She discussed measures and programmes for strengthening party at the grass-root level in the region,” Additional General Secretary, PDP, Satpaul Singh Charak said. PTI

