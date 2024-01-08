China & Maldives to sign several agreements during President Muizzu’s first state visit

Beijing: China and the Maldives will sign several agreements to further bolster their bilateral ties following talks between President Xi Jinping and his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu here this week, according to a senior official here.

President Xi will host a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Muizzu during his state visit from January 8-12, the first by the Maldivian leader to a foreign country since he assumed office in November, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The two heads of state will hold talks and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji will meet with President Muizzu respectively, Wang told reporters here on Friday

