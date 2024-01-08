All Passenger Vehicles in Kashmir To Observe 2-Day ‘Steering Chodo Andolan’ from Tomorrow

Srinagar: All the passenger vehicles in Kashmir valley will observe a two-day ‘Steering Chodo Andolan’ on January 9 and January 10.

Chairman All Kashmir Transporters’ Confederation, Mohammad Shafi Mir said that the strike has been called by transporters in Maharashtra, New Delhi and several other states to which the Kashmir based transporters’ confederation has mutually decided to extend its cooperation.

“All types of passenger vehicles will observe the ‘Steering Chodo Andolan’ on January 9 and January 10”, Mir said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All JK Oil Tankers Association had in a video-statement rebuffed reports of any strike given by the association.

The transporters have been demanding the roll back of penal provisions introduced by the GoI regarding hit-and-run cases. (GNS)

