108 Ambulance staff conducts successful delivery of patient in Gbl

Bandipora: In a noteworthy incident on Monday, the 108 ambulance staff exhibited exceptional skills as they successfully facilitated the delivery of a 35-year-old patient inside the ambulance.
The dedicated team from 108 MMC Watlar played a crucial role in ensuring a positive outcome for both the mother, Tahmeena Bano, and the newborn.
Upon receiving a distress call from Waliwar in Block Lar, Ganderbal, the 108 control room promptly dispatched an ambulance to the scene. Emergency medical technician Khaleel ul Rehman, part of the skilled team, efficiently assessed Tahmeena’s condition and vital signs upon arrival.
During the transit to the hospital, the patient’s labor pain intensified, requiring immediate medical attention. Thinking on his feet, Khaleel ul Rehman reached out to Dr Nirmolak Singh for expert advice. With the doctor’s guidance, the emergency medical technician adeptly conducted the delivery inside the ambulance, near the cement factory, at 9:32 AM.
A healthy baby boy was successfully delivered in the ambulance, showcasing the quick thinking and professionalism of the ambulance staff. Post-delivery, both the mother and the newborn were promptly shifted to the PHC Lar for further medical care and assessment.
