Couple, son killed, another injured in Reasi accident

Reasi: A husband-wife duo and their son were killed while another person was injured in a road accident at Chasana area of Reasi district on Saturday morning, official said.

An official said that an accident took place in Chasana area of Reasi district on Saturday morning.

“The accident took place when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge, leaving three persons of a family dead and another injured,” the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmed, his wife Saria Akhtar, and son l, residents of Balmatkot.

The injured identified as Irfan Ahmad, resident of Dewal has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have started investigation into the matter—(KNO)

