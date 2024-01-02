Karti Chidambaram appears before ED again in Chinese visa money laundering case

New Delhi,: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to issuance of visas to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said.

The 52-year-old legislator from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu was questioned in this case on December 23 last year and the central agency recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He again deposed before the investigating officer of the case at the ED headquarters in central Delhi, officials said.

