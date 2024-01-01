Kashmir Shivers Under Severe Cold, Minus 3.4°C In Srinagar

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions continued as the minimum temperature settled far below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year. There was however no fog in Srinagar or other parts this morning.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.3°C against 7.7°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.5°C, Batote 4.0°C and Bhaderwah 1.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted the possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the evening/night of December 31.

He said from January 1-3, the weather is expected to be dry.” From January 4-5, he said, generally cloudy and dry weather is expected. “Overall no significant weather activity is expected till January 5.” (GNS)

