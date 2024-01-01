DGP approves promotion of 37 officers

Jammu: As a bonanza on the eve of New Year, Director General of Police J&K Shri R.R. Swain has approved the promotion of 37 Sub-Inspectors of the Executive Wing and Ministerial Executive Cadre to the rank of Inspectors.
A Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the DGP J&K at Police Headquarters Jammu and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.
31 Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police and 06 Sub-Inspectors of Ministerial Executive Cadre have been promoted as Inspectors.
The DGP in his message has congratulated all the officers and their families. He has expressed hope that this elevation would bring a new and positive energy among the promoted officers to work tirelessly for achieving organizational goals.
