Police Station Sherghari figures among 3 best police stations

DGP Hails Feat, Will Boost Morale Of Personnel

Jammu: In a significant milestone for the Jammu and Kashmir Police organisation, Police Station Sherghari, Srinagar has been declared as one of the best three Police Stations in the country for the year 2023. This recognition highlights the exceptional dedication and service demonstrated by the law enforcement professionals at Police Station Shergari, a police spokesperson said.

“Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain has complimented SSP Srinagar, SHO and other officers and personnel of Police station Sherghari.”

In his message, the DGP J&K has said that this recognition underscores the importance of continuously improving police services to support the community and build a positive organizational image. “This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of every individual associated with Police Station Sherghari,” he said, adding, “It reflects the relentless commitment of upholding the highest standards of Police services”. He has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for acknowledging the exemplary performance of Police Station Sherghari.

DGP, J&K said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police takes immense pride in this accomplishment and added that it will boost the morale of personnel in providing exceptional service to the community.

Pertinent to mention that Police Station Dangi Wacha of Police district Sopore was included in the top ten Police Stations in the annual ranking of Police Stations in 2018.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print