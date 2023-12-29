Asset quality of banks to further improve; NBFCs pose some concerns: RBI

Mumbai:The Reserve Bank on Thursday said the asset quality of banks is likely to further improve by September next year while flagging some concerns for non-banking financial companies.

In its half-yearly Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI also said the Indian economy and the domestic financial system remain resilient, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, healthy balance sheets of financial institutions, moderating inflation, improving external sector position and continuing fiscal consolidation.

On the health of the scheduled commercial banks, it said their gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio continued to decline to a multi-year low of 3.2 per cent and the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio to 0.8 per cent in September 2023.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print