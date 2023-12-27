Rajnath To Review Security In Jammu Today

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, days after deadly ambush in Poonch district left four Army personnel dead.
Singh is likely to take stock of the security situation in the region post terror strike.
Earlier, COAS General Pande had exhorted commanders to conduct the operations in the “most professional manner” during his visit to ground-zero in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.
Army has been conducting extensive operation to track down those behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week.
Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) also asked them to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.
Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the militants ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.
