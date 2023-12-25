2024: Coal-fired generation capacity in focus for energy security, 24×7 electricity supply

New Delhi: India will focus on setting up more coal-fired power projects as well as keep adding renewable generation capacity to achieve 24×7 electricity supply for all in 2024 amid economic expansion and the need to ensure energy security in these times of rising geopolitical uncertainties.

In a reflection of ambitious plans, the Union power ministry has planned a whooping 91 GW of coal-based thermal power generation capacity entailing an investment of Rs 7.28 lakh crore over the next few years.

Talking to PTI, Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said, “24X7 supply of power is right of the consumer. Similarly, energy security is of paramount importance for us. You have seen what happened in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war.” At present, average power supply across India is 23.50 hours in urban areas and 22 hours in rural areas, he said.

