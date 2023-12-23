VBSY a transformative movement of citizen awareness, empowerment: Advisor Bhatnagar

Udhampur: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday remarked that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) a transformative movement of citizen awareness, empowerment and saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes towards making Bharat a developed nation. The Advisor made these remarks while actively participating in the ongoing nationwide campaign, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, at Panchayat Rathian West of Udhampur district.

DDC Chairman, Udhampur, Lal Chand; Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai; SSP, Joginder Singh, senior officers of district administration, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, PRI representatives, and large number of locals also participated in the yatra.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar underlined that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a transformative movement for development from grass root level and it aims to create awareness among citizens regarding different welfare schemes for ensuring 100% saturation and also seek their participation in the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

The Advisor further highlighted thag transformative initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir like JJM Har Ghar Jal, strengthening power distribution, NEP implementation in schools, HADP projects in agriculture, and advancements in the health sector have amplified the development as well as economic prosperity of the UT. He emphasized on the importance of digitisation and Public Service Guarantee Act in streamlining government services for the benefit of common masses.

Advisor Bhatnagar, in his address, urged PRI members and government officers to achieve 100% saturation of welfare schemes before January 26. He also called for active participation in India’s developmental journey and saturation of government schemes for welfare of all residents.

The Advisor, on the occasion, also expressed gratitude for the participants and applauded the District Administration for organising this event.

Advisor Bhatnagar, accompanied by DDC Chairman and Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion took round of stalls established by various government departments, reviewing schemes and encouraging public participation.

The event also featured the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge, with the Advisor, BDCs, DDCs, District officers, PRIs, and locals reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s development. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s message also resonated through an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van on the occasion, capturing the attention of audience.

‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubaani’ success stories from beneficiaries of various schemes, adding a personal touch to the event besides cultural performances by school students on ‘Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke,’ added vibrancy to the occasion.

The Advisor also distributed baby kits under BBBP, Sports kits, KCC smart cards, Brush cutters, Loan sanction letters, Abhinandan Patra, and Sehat cards under Ayushman Bharat Scheme among the beneficiaries, on the occasion.

