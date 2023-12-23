National Mathematics Day- Empower students to understand subject’s significance: Experts

Srinagar: To bridge the gap between school and higher education and to enlighten students about the significance of mathematics, the Department of Mathematics, Kashmir University (KU) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Science and Technology (JKDST) and Kashmir Mathematical Society (KMS) organised an orientation-cum-awareness programme to celebrate the National Mathematics Day here.

The National Mathematics Day is observed on December 22 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan.

On the occasion, Dean Research, KU, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, stressed on rejuvenating the idea of the role mathematics plays in everyday life.

“All subjects are equally important, however, parents, teachers and educational institutions need to educate young students of the subject’s significance and relevance,” he said, adding that the corelation between mathematical and physical sciences with that of social and biological sciences is phenomenal.

Terming Mathematics as the father of all subjects, Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Butt, said that to become relevant one needs to have a better understanding of mathematics as “without it we cannot excel in any field.”

“If we commit ourselves and devote time and energy towards mathematics, it will become interesting and easy to understand,” he said, while referring to various kinds of phobias related to the subject.

Underscoring the diminishing enrolment of students opting for mathematics, Head, Department of Mathematics, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, said this day is not only a tribute to the man who brought forth unparalleled contributions to the world of mathematics but also a celebration of the discipline that continues to shape our understanding of the universe.

“Let us not only honour Ramanujan’s memory but also recognise the importance of mathematics as a cornerstone of scientific and technological progress,” he said, adding that the deliberations on the life history and contributions of Srinivasa Ramanujan along with applications of mathematics can inspire young students to explore career options in mathematics.

Additional Director, JKDST, Dr Nasir A Shah, said that mathematics is a universal language and that we need to change our mindset by adopting creative methodology and innovative techniques in teaching mathematics to young students.

He also read a message on behalf of the Commissioner Secretary, DST, Saurabh Bhagat, urging all the stakeholders to empower young students to understand the significance and relevance of the subject.

Faculty, Department of Mathematics, Dr M A Mir conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr M Saleem Lone presented the vote of thanks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print