Congress Nominates Kashmir-based Politician G.A Mir As General Secretary of AICC for Jharkhand With Add’l Charge of West Bengal

Srinagar: Indian National Congress on Saturday nominated Kashmir-based politician Ghulam Ahmad Mir as General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Jharkhand with additional charge of West Bengal.

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’, Mir wrote, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji, Congress President Mallikarjun @kharge Ji and Shri @RahulGandhi Ji for reposing faith in me and appointing me as General Secretary of AICC.”

In related development, the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress. Sachin Pilot appointed as in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress. Ramesh Chennithala appointed as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Congress, Deepa Dasmunshi appointed as the General Secretary of the Kerala, Lakshadweep and additional charge of Telangana Congress.

Notably, Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru Shahabad Anantnag was the President of Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee from 2015 until he tendered his resignation from the post in July 2022.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print