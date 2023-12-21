Govt announces winter vacations for Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in phased manner from Dec-27

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department Thursday announced winter vacations for all degree college of Jammu and Kashmir Division in a phased manner from December-27-2023 to February-14-2024 in Kashmir division.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar said that government Degree Colleges of Kashmir region shall observe the vacations from December-27-2023 to February-14-2024.

The principal secretary also said that all GDCs of Jammu division falling under Winter Zone shall observe the winter vacations from same date fixed for degree colleges of Kashmir division.

However, in case of GDCs of Jammu division falling under summer Zone shall observe vacations from January-01 to January-10-2024.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department on November-30 ordered to conduct online classes in all government degree colleges of Kashmir region from Dec-01-2023.

Special Secretary to the government Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma in a communique said, “Due to early onset of winter, students enrolled in Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir Division are facing major challenge in commuting to college and, thereby, attending classes.”

“Situation has got compounded due to disruption to normal class work with inadequate heating arrangements,” it reads.

The communique further states that with the implementation of admission based on merit and choice, students have to travel distances or stay in Hostel or stay in private accommodations which has put them to severe hardship due to early onset of harsh winter.

It reads, “In order to ensure unhindered academic delivery in adverse and extreme cold conditions, it is impressed upon all the Principals of Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir Division that classes will be conducted via online mode from December-01-2023 till December-31-2023 or till winter vacations are announced, whichever is earlier.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print