LS Elections: Fate of Omar, Sajjad, Er Rashid, Mir Fayaz Among 22 Contesting Candidates Sealed As Baramulla Segment Clocks Record Polling

Srinagar: Polling booths, established at different places across Baramulla Lok Sabha segment, Monday wore a festive look as first-time and seasonal voters cutting across genders were seen flaunting inked fingers’ while others frantically waiting for their turn to poll their votes in favour respective favorite candidates’.Baramulla Lok Sabha segment from the beginning saw a high-octane campaigning as the strategic seat has in store the fate of some top politicians which include former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and JKNC’s incumbent Vice President Omar Abdullah, JKPC’s Chairperson Sajad Gani Lone, AIP’s (incarcerated) patron Abdul Rasheed Sheikh aka Er. Rashid and PDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir – interestingly the three top contenders belong to Kupwara district. Tempted by the urge to exercise their democratic right, and more so by the urge to see their favorite candidate representing them in the Parliament, the North Kashmir seat, as known to political pundits, witnessed record 59 percent of votes polled – breaching the 58.84 per cent turnout, the constituency saw in 1984 – at around 2,103 polling stations. The segment notably had witnessed an overall 34.89 percent turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.While the polling passed off smoothly in the segment, there however were few sporadic untoward incidents reported from Pattan area.Hailing the turnout ‘historic’, Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Kondbharao Pole remarked, “The people of Baramulla have made history today with the highest poll percentage ever recorded for the parliamentary seat and an election day free from violence.” “The constituency had 2,103 polling stations, all monitored by CCTV surveillance to ensure smooth conduct,” said Pole.“Despite some complaints of slow polling, investigations revealed that the polling staff were working diligently and effectively,” he said, adding, “There were no untoward incidents reported anywhere, and zero violence was witnessed.The Handwara assembly segment, the electoral officer said, recorded the highest polling percentage at 67.5 percent, while the Gurez assembly segment saw the lowest turnout.Regarding the polling percentages witnessed in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency on past instances, Pole said the segment saw 34.57 percent voting in 2019, 39.13 percent in 2014, 41.84 percent in 2004, 35.65% in 1999, 27.79% in 1998, 41.94% 1996 and 46.65% in 1991.The family of Awami Ittehad Party patron Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Er. Rashid, polled their votes at Government Higher Secondary School Sanzipora Mawer Handwara while Peoples’ Conference Chairperson Sajad Gani Lone polled his vote at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara and Peoples’ Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir in Main town Kupwara.Among the contesting candidates included; Peerzaada Mudasir Rashid Shah, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Arun Kumar Raina, Muneer Ahmad Khan, Suraiya Nissar, Syed Ameer Sahil, Shadib Haneef Khan, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Sultan Ganie, Mudasir Tantray, Muzaffar Hussain Dar, Mehraj ud Din Najar, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, Hilal Ahmad Wagay and Shafeeqa Begum.Among the other prominent faces falling in Baramulla segment include; Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan (JKNC), Sharif ud Din Shariq (JKNC), Usman Majid (Apni Party), Qaiser Jamsheed Lone (JKNC), Adv Bashir Ahmad Dar (JKPC), Abdul Haq Khan (PDP), Mir Saifullah (JKNC), Irfan Mohiuddin Sofi (PDP), Khalid Bhadana (Apni Party), Raja Manzoor (Apni Party), Irfan Pandithpuri (JKPC), Deen Mohammad Cheetah, Javid Qureshi (BJP), Mohammad Rafiq Shah (BJP), Wali Mohammad Khan (AAP) and others, who casted their votes at respective polling booths.Every polling station was provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah/shed besides availability of wheelchairs to the needy. There were 18 polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations), 17 polling booths manned by specially-abled persons and 18 by youths. Also, there were 21 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concerns.

