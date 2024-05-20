India stands by people of Iran in this time of tragedy: Jaishankar on death of President Raisi

NEW DELHI: India stands with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, expressing shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Raisi, Abdollahian and a number of other officials were found dead Monday at the site of the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, Iranian media reported.

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash,” Jaishankar said on X.

