Excise scam: ED seeks judicial custody for Kejriwal after he surrenders on June 2

NEW DELHI: The ED on Monday sought extension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody after he surrenders on June 2 in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the application before Special Judge for ED and CBI Kaveri Baweja, seeking 14-day judicial custody for Kejriwal when he surrenders on June 2, claiming that the period of judicial custody granted earlier ends on Monday.

Kejriwal is out on interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print