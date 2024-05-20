Police, security forces given free hand in J&K: LG

Strongly Condemns Killing Of Ex-Sarpanch, Injuring 2 Tourists

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday strongly condemned the militant attacks in Shopian and Pahalgam and said security forces have been given a free hand to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

Terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir on Saturday night, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

”I am deeply shocked at the terrorist attack and the brutal killing of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. He was an exemplary grassroots leader and will be remembered for his selfless service to the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers. We stand in solidarity with the family at this difficult hour,” Sinha said in a statement here.

He said the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam is also distressing.

”I have already instructed the administrative and police officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured couple. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Sinha said he has complete faith in the security forces and the terrorists will be punished soon.

”The government has given a free hand to the J&K Police and security forces to crush terrorists and their associates. I have complete faith in the bravery of our personnel and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Our security forces will also hunt down those elements who are helping the terrorists and trying to disrupt J&K’s developmental journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday urged the Centre to order a probe into the twin terror attacks.

The former chief minister said if a probe is not ordered into the two gruesome incidents, his party would “invite an international committee” to conduct an investigation to find out the culprits behind such attacks.

“I have been repeatedly saying that those sitting in Delhi are misleading the people by saying Article 370 was responsible for terrorism. How many years have passed since the abrogation of the Article? Has terrorism stopped?” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Referring to the killing of Sheikh, he said an innocent former sarpanch of BJP lost his life in the attack.

“Had he not the right to live? This is a free country and any party can propagate their ideology. Who killed him should be probed and that too soon,” the NC chief said.

He also demanded an investigation into the attack on the tourists in Anantnag.

“If they (Centre) do not go for the probe, we should invite an international committee to investigate who is responsible for such attacks,” Abdullah said.

He said peace will elude the region till the terrorism is completely stopped.

“I want to tell our neigbhour Pakistan to stop terrorism (in J-K). After the terror activities are stopped, both countries can sit together and resolve their issues,” he said.

Abdullah claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah met NC detractors during his recent two-day tour of Srinagar.

“He is the home minister and can visit to oversee the arrangements. But I was told that he had specially invited some people and the meeting continued past midnight. He has not met me but met those who are against our party. You can judge yourself what was the purpose of the visit,” he said.

Asked about Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari’s claim that the home minister had come to benefit NC and PDP ahead of the fifth and sixth phase of parliamentary elections, Abdullah said he did not want to talk about the party and their claims.

