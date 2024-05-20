BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the South, as he remained unwaveringly confident that his NDA alliance will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha when election results come out on June 4.

“Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar,” Modi said in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday night.

Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern states.

