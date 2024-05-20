Lok Sabha Polls: Baramulla records over 54% voter turnout till 5 pm

Srinagar: Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency has recorded over 54 percent voter turnout till 5 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.Officials said that Srinagar has recorded a voter turn of 54.57 percent till 5 pm. Polling is underway in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla along with 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 Union Territories across the country—(
