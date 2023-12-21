‘Every girl child deserves good education’

UDHAMPUR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Ballian Panchayat in Udhampur, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of J&K for overwhelming participation in Yatra which aims to saturate government flagship schemes.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a resolve and guarantee of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfill the dreams of common man. It has a pivotal role in bringing transformation in the lives of people by ensuring that all the benefits reach citizens and to bring holistic, inclusive development in rural and urban areas,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the socio-economic empowerment of the poor, women, farmers and marginalized sections of the society is essential to realize the goal of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor called upon the elected representatives and political leaders for active participation to achieve saturation of government schemes and generate awareness among the people. Healthy competition among the districts must be ensured to make J&K a top performer in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasized on increasing the female literacy rate and ensuring that no child is deprived of education.

“Every girl child deserves a good education and it should be the paramount goal of community in Panchayats. Administration’s mission is to ensure primary school in every panchayat for quality education,” he said.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts of the UT Administration to increase the input credit to farmers, and providing 5 marla land to poor landless beneficiaries under PMAY including eligible members of Gujjar Bakerwal community.

Responding to the demands projected by PRI members, the Lt Governor assured that the issue of drinking water supply in Udhampur city will be redressed soon. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to address the issues pertaining to Udhampur Master Plan at the earliest.

He further asked the District Administration and the PRI members for identification of eligible beneficiaries from Udhampur for the Mega camp of Social Welfare department to be held at Jammu.

Sh Manmohan Raina, Sarpanch Panchayat Ballian and beneficiaries from the Panchayat also shared their experiences and success stories.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor administered ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to the people. He visited the stalls put up by various departments, and handed over the sanction letters and benefits to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Sh Lal Chand, Chairman, District Development Council, Udhampur; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mohd Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Ms Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; political leaders, PRI members and people in large number were present.

