5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh, tremors felt across J&K

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Ladakh region, while tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

An official of Meteorological department said that the earthquake occurred at 03:48 PM and its origin was in Kargil.

He said that the tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, however, there were no immediate reports of any damage to property or loss of life

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region:Kargil Ladakh,” National Center for Seismology said in a post on X—(KNO)

