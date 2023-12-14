Water Transport will be additional mode of public transport: V K Bidhuri

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting to review the Selection of the Agency for operations of Water Transport Services in River Jhelum Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The Water Transport is a flagship project of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) which aims to revive the water-based public transport system in Srinagar City.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com directed SSCL to expedite the RFP preparation focusing on the lines of the eBus contract model.
He emphasized the need for a water transport system as an additional mode of transport.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir also directed SSCL to finalize the routes and fare structure and call for tenders expeditiously.
He said that water transport will bring vibrancy to water bodies and become new attraction for locals and tourists.
The meeting was attended by Member, Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority, Commissioner/ CEO SSCL, ACEO SSCL, General Manager, Planning SSCL, Chief Engineer, SSCL and team of consultants.