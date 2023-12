Sopore: The authorities on Thursday launched search operation to locate the body of a teenage girl who jumped in the River Jehlum at Jamia Bridge in Sopore on Wednesday afternoon.

An official said the earch operation, which was halted yesterday evening due to low visibility, entered day two today.

He said that police along with locals and SDRF are on job to locate the body of the girl.

16-year-old girl had jumped into the river Jhelum at Jamia bridge yesterday—(KNO)

