4 feared dead after vehicle rolls down into gorge on Zojila Pass

Ganderbal: At least 4 persons are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that the vehicle was on way to Sonamarg from Kargil when it skidded off road and fell into a gorge on Zojila Pass

He said that Army, police and locals have reached to the spot for rescue operation and further details are awaited.

The official said that in the incident 4 persons are feared dead and several injured—(KNO)

