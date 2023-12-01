Low level avalanche warning above 2800 metres issued in Kupwara

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued avalanche warning above 2800 metres in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in view of the recent rain and snowfall in the upper reaches.

An official said that avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres above sea level in Kupwara district in next 24 hours.

He said that people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in the avalanche prone areas till further orders—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print