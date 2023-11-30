Temp drops; rain, snow likely in middle and higher reaches

Srinagar: The minimum temperature decreased by several degrees in Kashmir but settled above the freezing point at most places as the higher reaches of the valley brace for light to moderate snowfall, officials said on Wednesday.

The twin resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only weather stations which registered sub-zero minimum temperatures last night, with night temperature in Gulmarg in north Kashmir settling at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius — down from 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius — over three degrees down from 3.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The officials said that the mercury at Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, too settled at a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town registered a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara town in north Kashmir logged 1.3 degrees Celsius, they added.

The MeT officials said Jammu and Kashmir is under the influence of a western disturbance which is likely to bring light to moderate rain or snow in the middle and higher reaches across the Union Territory.

The weather currently is generally cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir and it will likely remain such with light rain or snow at many places towards the evening, they added.

The officials said there are chances of light to moderate rain or snow at fairly widespread places with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning at a few places during the night and on Thursday.

While snowfall in the plains is unlikely, even if it does occur, the accumulation is expected to be minimal, they added.

The officials further said a significant improvement in the minimum temperature is expected till December 1, adding, it will fall by two to four degrees thereafter.

(PTI)

