ED raids 6 locations in Srinagar in money laundering case

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided 6 locations in Srinagar in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources said that the raids were conducting in a case related to bank fraud of more than Rs 250 Crore in the name of fake River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society.

They said that 6 premises were raided today including the premises of the then chairperson J&K Bank and Trustees of the Society in Srinagar.

“ACB has already filed chargesheet against Mohd Shafi Dar, Hilal A Mir (Chairman of the Society) and others for commission of offences under Sections of IPC and Corruption Act,” they said—(KNO)

