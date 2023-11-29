Only NC boasts a blueprint for J&K’s inclusive development: Dr Farooq

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited party office Nawa-e-Subha and interacted with party functionaries and workers.

Interacting with the functionaries, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been guarding the frontiers of their culture, heritage and traditions since ages. “It becomes all the more important to preserve our culture, language and traditions in our families in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu Muslim, Shia-Suni, Barelvi Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development. Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness,” he said.

Dr Farooq said the National Conference has a history of rendering sacrifices for the people of this State. Asking people to take pride in their culture and mother-tongue, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that the identity of a nation was its most valuable asset.

Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, Media, Social Media, YNC, and women’s wing functionaries were present on the occasion.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah asserted that it was Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who prepared and presented a blue-print for the welfare and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. “It was Sheikh Sahib who demonstrated that political power was not an end in itself but the means to an end. Political power is a medium to protect, nourish and nurture the identity of a people and this ideal has been upheld by the National Conference since its very creation,” he added.

