LG Sinha Hosts ‘High Tea’ For Players Of LLC

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the renowned International players participating in Legends League Cricket matches, at the Raj Bhawan.
While interacting with the Cricketers, the Lt Governor said the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at MA Stadium. He said: “This is the first major international Cricket event for the UT after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu Kashmir.
These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularize a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth”.
