Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

New Delhi’ :India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday that India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

