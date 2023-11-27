Not involved in construction of Uttrakhand tunnel, says Adani group

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers are trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel.

“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” it said. “We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print