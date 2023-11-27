Constitution our astute guide, inspiration: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha administered the reading of ‘Preamble to the Constitution’ along with Officials and staff on the Constitution day. The Lt Governor while paying the tributes to the Founding Fathers of the Constitution, said that the holy book has been our astute guide and an abiding source of inspiration.

He called upon the people to rededicate themselves to uphold the values of justice, liberty, equality and dignity for all citizens.

Meanwhile he also paid tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack he said:

“Humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We’ll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland”.

The 73rd Constitution Day was celebrated in the Srinagar Wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The day was observed by reading the preamble to the Constitution to commemorate adoption of the Constitution. The sanctity of the auspicious occasion necessitates the rightful duty of citizens to celebrate the august event.

The ceremony was organized in the conference hall of the High Court Complex, Srinagar where Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, led reading of the preamble to the Constitution, in presence of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar Judicial and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial.

Other officers and officials of Srinagar Wing of the High Court also participated in the proceedings.

As part of Constitution Day celebration, both the wings of office of Advocate General, Jammu and Srinagar read the Preamble of constitution.

The pledge ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Advocate General, J&K, D.C. Raina, at Jammu Office, which was participated by all the Law Officers, Government Counsels, Officers and employees. The participants took pledge in loud and clear terms.

Similarly, same event was organized at Srinagar office complex with Mosin ul Showkat Qadri, Senior Additional Advocate General, Srinagar, reciting the Preamble. The reading out of “Preamble” was attended by all the Law Officers, Govt Counsels, Officers and employees.

On the occasion, Advocate General highlighted the ethics and symbolism of constitution. He impressed upon the Law Officers, Government Counsels and employees for enhancing their skills and efforts for good governance in the field of law and justice to honour and implement the live example of the Preamble of the Constitution providing, social, economic and political justice, liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation.

