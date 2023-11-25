iPhone warning notifications to MPs: Apple team from US likely to meet CERT-In officials this month

New Delhi: Apple’s cyber security executives from the US are expected to meet officials of CERT-In this month regarding the show cause notice issued to the company in the wake of several opposition MPs receiving a warning notification on their iPhones.

Last month, several opposition leaders claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of “state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

CERT-In, which comes under Meity, had issued a show cause notice to Apple in this regard.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print