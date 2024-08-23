23.27 lakh electors eligible to vote in Phase-I

Jammu, August 22: More than 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election which is scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024 across the 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in 7 districts of Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole said on Thursday.

“As per the latest data of electoral rolls available, there is a total of 23,27,543 lakh voters, who are eligible to vote during the Phase 1 of the J&K Assembly. Out of them, there are 11,76,441 male voters and 11,51,042 female voters along with 60 Third Gender Electors,” the CEO said in a statement.

Underlining the significance of the role to be played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the democracy, the CEO said that as many as 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to votes in phase-1 of the Assembly Election.

These 5.66 lakh young electors are between the age 18-29 and include 1,23,922 First Time Voters between the age of 18-19 years, with 65542 of them male and 58380 female electors.

In the Phase- I, 28,310 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85 are eligible to cast their vote.

In the first phase, 24 Assembly Constituencies both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions are going to election on 18 September, 2024.

The notification has been issued for Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam districts in Kashmir Division; and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts in Jammu Division.

In Kashmir Division, 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam; whereas in Jammu Division, 8 Assembly Constituencies including, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal are scheduled to go for polls in the Phase-I of the Assembly Election.

The Notification for the Phase-I was released on 20 August, 2024 and last date for filing the nominations for Phase-I is 27 August, 2024.

