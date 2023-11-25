DSEK Announces Winter Vacations for Classes Upto 8th Standard from Nov 28, for Classes 9 to 12th from Dec 11

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir has announced winter vacations in phase-wise manner for educational institutions in Kashmir Valley.

For Classes upto 8th standard, the vacations will be observed from November 28, 2023 to February 29, 2024 and subsequently for classes 8th to 12th standard the vacations will be observed from December 11, 2023 to February 29, 2024.

“The teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on 21st February, 2024, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations”, reads the order, GNS

