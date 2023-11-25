Amitabh Bachchan gifts bungalow valued at Rs 50.63 crore to daughter Shweta Nanda

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his bungalow in suburban Juhu to his daughter Shweta Nanda, according to official documents.

The bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ is valued at more than Rs 50.63 crore. It is said to be the megastar’s first property in the city and one among the three bungalows the Bachchan family is known to own in the locality.

According to the documents accessed from property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com, Bachchan executed the transfer of the bungalow on November 9 as a gift to his daughter and paid Rs 50.65 lakh as stamp duty.

