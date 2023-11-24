PM Modi to attend UN climate talks in UAE on Nov 30-Dec 1: Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UN climate talks in Dubai on November 1 and deliver a national statement highlighting India’s climate action, sources said on Friday.

The prime minister will reach the UAE on November 30, deliver India’s national statement during the United Nations’ World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and return the same day, a source told PTI.

The World Climate Action Summit on December 1-2 will see heads of states and governments, leaders from civil society, business, youth, indigenous peoples’ organizations, frontline communities, science and other sectors discussing actions and plans aimed at scaling climate action. Modi has been championing Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours.

