DGP decorates 3 officers with DySP rank

Srinagar: The Director General of Police, J&K R.R Swain on Thursday decorated three newly promoted officers of Ministerial Cadre with DySP rank at a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here this afternoon.
ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ M.K Sinha, IGP (Headquarter/CIV) PHQ B.S Tuti, AIG (Personnel) Virinder Singh Manhas were present on the occasion.
The DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He wished them good luck for the future assignments.
The officers who were decorated are Shri Kewal Kumar, Shri Mohammad Yaseen and Shri Abdul Gani Kuchay.
