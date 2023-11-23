One LeT Militant Killed In Rajouri, Operation Continues

RAJOURI – One LeT militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Baji area of Kalakot in Rajouri district, officials said.

Officials said that one militant identified as Qari resident of Pakistan has been killed in the ongoing gunfight..

The slain militant was associated with Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit and is believed to be master mind behind Dangri and Kandi attack.

He was active in Rajouri-Poonch alongwith his group for the past one year.

As per the reports, he was sent to revive terrorism in the region. He is also an expert in IEDs, operating & hiding from Caves & a trained sniper, they said.

Already, four armymen, including two officers have lost their life in the ensuing gunfight.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print