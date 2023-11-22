Man kills brother after fight over some issue in Budgam village, arrested

Budgam: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his own brother after fight over some issue in Sail village of Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said here on Wednesday.

An official said that on November 20, Police received information about body of a man lying behind his residence.

He said following this an investigation was initiated by police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams. The deceased was identified as Sameer Ahmad Rather.

“Several suspects were called in for questioning including the family members of the deceased. On questioning the family members, Aqib Ahmad Rather, Sameer’s brother, confessed to his involvement,” he said.

He said that Aqib revealed a confrontation between them took place, during the intervening night of 19 and 20th November, resulting in Sameer’s death.

“Father and sister of the deceased also confessed, providing details about Aqib Ahmad’s role. Aqib was arrested, and a thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the recovery of essential evidence including the weapon of offence used by Aqib to assault Sameer,” the official said.

He said that a case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard—(KNO)

