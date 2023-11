Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from two Kupwara residents in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that arms and ammunition,

including eight grenades and two pistols, were recovered from two Kupwara residents during a checking at Bemina bypass.

A case has been registered in this regard at the nearest police station for further investigations, the officer added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print