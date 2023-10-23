No danger too distant anymore: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi; Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In an address at an event, Jaishankar, delving into geopolitical upheavals witnessing the world, said the ripple impact of what is taking place in the Middle East right now is still not entirely clear.

The external affairs minister said the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies as he cited the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

