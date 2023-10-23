India sends humanitarian aid to people of Palestine

New Delhi: India on Sunday sent more than 38 tonnes of relief material including medicines and medical equipment for the people of Palestine amid mounting global concerns over the plight of civilians living in Gaza.

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force to El-Arish airport in Egypt.

Various international aid agencies have described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”. The Israeli military has been carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Gaza following the unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 by Hamas.

