Admin working towards welfare of artists, artisans: LG

Attends Basohli Mahotsav

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated his commitment to provide all necessary assistance for promotion of Basohli paintings and pashmina which have recently received GI registration to ensure access to the global market.

He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his administration is working towards the welfare of artists and artisans who have preserved the priceless heritage and diverse cultural traditions in the Union Territory.

Sinha made the remarks during his visit to Purthu and the ongoing Basohli festival in Kathua district of Jammu region.

He congratulated the administration and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) for their collective endeavour to popularise the cultural and historical identity of the region and ingenuity of Basohli’s craft and art.

“The unique endeavour is aimed at promoting workmanship of artists and weavers so that their priceless products are acknowledged and admired globally,” Sinha said.

At Basohli, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide all necessary assistance for promotion of Basohli paintings, pashmina and other local niche products.

“I am extremely grateful to every stakeholder for their contribution in making Basohli Mahotsav the cradle of unique cultural and artistic heritage of the country. The uniqueness of Basohli manifests beautifully in world-famous paintings, which infused new dimensions to Pahari Art and created its own distinctive style,” he said.

Sinha called the place a centre also of other creative traditions like pashmina wool, which, he said, is matchless and unique due to the production process, delicate weaving and embroidery work on finished products and reflects exemplary skill and artistry.

“Dedicated efforts are being made to provide better market linkages to local products of tweed, phoolkari, staple embroidery and bamboo craft. It is also being ensured that the benefits of development reach the households of the families associated with traditional art and crafts,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the public representatives and the local residents to complement the government’s efforts to promote tourism and other places of historical importance to tap the economic growth potential of Basohli.

Ramleela of Basohli must be publicised at a larger scale and regular fairs should be organised to attract more footfall in the area, he said.

Sinha said the water sports centre at Basohli is ready and will be inaugurated soon.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a Monograph on Vishwasthali and felicitated the local artists performing at Basholi Utsav.

He visited the stalls put up by the artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs and women folks to showcase the contemporary art, craft and culinary. He also interacted with artisans, craftspeople and students of Chudamani Sansthan.

Earlier, the Lt Governor planted a Rudraksha sapling at Model Higher Secondary School Basohli.

Col. Mahan Singh (Retd), DDC Chairman Kathua; Sh Anand Jain, IGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sh Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Kathua; Sh Harbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner Pathankot; Sh Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range; Sh Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; PRI representatives, senior officers and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print