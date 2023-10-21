CS declares open several competitions to mark the ‘UT Foundation Day’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today declared open several competitions of IT Department for the citizens of the UT to mark the ‘UT Foundation Day’ to be celebrated first time on 31st of this month.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, IT and Information Departments, Prerna Puri those who were present included Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; CEO, JaKeGA, Anuradha Gupta; SIO, NIC besides other concerned officers.

The registration for the competitions under the theme ‘Badalta Jammu & Kashmir, Badhta Jammu & Kashmir- Amanaur Taraqqikinayi Tasveer’ is open upto 28th of the month for Painting, Photography, Videography and Essay writing. The same carries cash rewards of Rs 30000 each in two categories for age groups above and below 18 years. The registration can be made on MyGov portal after reaching to http//jk.mygov.in.

In addition the portal offers opportunity to the citizens to upload their selfies up to 31st of this month. For the same a custom frame has been designed by the IT Department for the occasion of the Foundation Day. Citizens are asked to capture their selfies with any change that has happened around them during these 4 years of J&K’s becoming the UT and obtain an online certificate for the same.

Regarding the prizes it was revealed that for each competition a cash reward of Rs 10000 to first prize winner, Rs 8000 to 2nd prize and Rs 5000 to 3rd prize winner in both the age groups of above and below 18 years. In addition 2 Consolation prizes of Rs 3500 each would be awarded to the citizens participating in each category on the UT Foundation Day itself by the Department.

While launching these competitions the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to provide opportunity to maximum number of the citizens including school children, sports persons, elderly besides other professionals or public servants.

He said that the unique transformation that has happened during the past 4 years constitutes transferring of power from the corridors of Civil Secretariat into the hands of people. He observed that the transparency & accountability has been hallmark in every action taken by this dispensation.

Dr Mehta further made out that people had been put into the driving seat by taking their feedback and incorporating their input in every government policy. He maintained that both the G2C services along with public infrastructure has taken a quantum leap which all the people are themselves witness to.

He encouraged people to avail this opportunity to express themselves about the change they have witnessed during this period. He reiterated the people centric approach and urge to reach them to make them part of the wave of progress and development.

